Store Cattle
A smaller entry but plenty of quality and a tremendous trade, ladies day and centre record for Heifers went to NP Denford of Jacobstow for a long powerful deep bodied and super fleshed Charolais Heifer away at £2880, his Simmental x Heifer again tremendously fleshed, deep and wide to £2650.
R S Hooper of Bude saw his older Charoais x Heifer with a tremendous loin and deep fleshing to £2440.
B Madge in again with a super run of Charolais x Cattle, his best a trio of grey Charolais Heifers at 22 months to £2200, a single smart Heifer at £2170 and a younger but very showy Heifer at £2140.
RB Savage of Bude with an outstanding 19 month organic Charolais x Heifer with a tremendous outlook to £2160.
Younger Heifers from J Buckland of St Buryan saw two 10 month old Pedigree Simmental Heifers away to £1880.
RS Hopper took the honours in the Steers section with a super red Charolais Steer deep, long and rounded to £2580 his next similar but slightly smaller to £2550 and a pair of grey Steers at 20 months to £2500.
RB Savage next with a pair of organic Charolais Steers at 20 months to £240, with B Madge seeing his very smart and fleshy Charolais Steers to £2350.
Bucklawren Livestock had a good day with a big strong Dairy x Aberdeen Angus Steer at 22 months to £2320 and a pair of well set British Blue Steers to £2200. J Buckland saw his 9-10 month Pedigree Simmental Steers away at £1920.
Grazing Cows from the Crocker Family of Bude saw a South Devon Cow away at £1860 and £1680.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
130 Stirks and Calves penned, and trade continues to rise in both sections.
Many fresh faces around the ring out sourcing youngstock as the grass starts to spring. Good to see a row of rearing calves on offer in Hallworthy.
Plenty of farmer buyers ringside creating a wonderful trade for these calves which would have been on par with yesterday's trade.
A decent entry with the best of the young fresh Blue bulls calves selling well at £520 (24 days) in from FC Buse & Co up from St Minver who sold another at £480 (27 days), further Blue bulls reached £480 (23 days) and £450 (22 days) both presented by M T Braunton of Helland.
Blue heifers reached £370 (22 days) for FC Buse & Co followed by young sweet Limousin heifers making £340 (11 days), £338 (21 days) and £335 (16 days) all sold by MT Braunton again who had a single Limousin bull at £390 (20 days).
A nice run of Angus bulls raced away to £350 (22 days) & £340 (1 month) in from L Uglow & Sons, Delabole who sold an Angus heifer at £272 (29 days).
Just a phenomenal trade for Stirks from start to finish! Many bunches achieving £250 more than vendors expectations.
Both stock and buyers travelling from all over the West Country, with some stirks travelling over 100 miles to get down to Hallworthy.
MR & A Carbis had a lorry and drag load up from Ruan High Lanes of the best stirks ever seen in Hallworthy which achieved many eye watering prices. Very best Blue steers flew up to a massive £1495 (Only 7/8m!) with other bunches at £1480 (7m) and £1340 (7/8m).
Grand Simmental steers from the same super holding attained £1400 (8/9m), followed by Angus steers looking very well placed at a massive £1355 (8/9m), Limousin steers to £1200 (7m), British Friesian steers to £1190 (8m), Hereford steers to £1190 (7m) also.
The best of their heifers raced up to £1110 (7m) for a superb bunch of red Limousin heifers and a trio of black Hereford heifers realised £1005 looking a marvellous hammer price- an incredible run of stirks, a real credit to Messrs Carbis.
Further Blue steers sold well at £1420 (10m) for AR Pincombe, Lezant and others to £1220 for TL Gilbert up from Truro.
Younger Blue steers to £1140 (only 6m!) in from Higher Trethern LTD, Camelford who sold a bunch of 7 others well at £940 (6m).
Angus heifers soared up to £1190 for a pair of strong Angus in from RG Amor travelling down from Yeovil who had younger Angus steers to £1030 (8m) and £920 (8m).
Further Angus suckler bred steers earnt £1355 in from T Hanniford, Whitestone who sold Angus heifers to £1040.
Draft Ewes
A larger entry of Draft Ewes and a very fast trade from start to finish, Texels topped the day at £230 for a pair sold by II Cowling & Sons of Tencreek, St Genny’s.
Suffolk x Ewes to £216 from WT Jasper & Son of Higher Ford, South Hill. Charollais x Ewes to £200 from Lower Burden, Tredundle. Mules to £183 from HR Hayne of Manor Park, Davidstow. Hill Bred Ewes to £111.
Fat Hoggs
Another large entry of Fat Hoggs met a similar trade, with the well fleshed Hoggs selling from 310p to a top of 324p for a pen of Charollais x 42.6kgs, £138 from Mr J Small of Tregoose, St Columb, with four vendors at 314p.
Top per head on the day was £155 for two vendors, the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy and Stuart and Kath Griffin of Thorndon, Ashwater.
New Season Lambs
Larger entry and a firm trade, with the young sappy Lambs to a top of 379p for a pen of Charollais 42kgs, £159 from A C Halls of Tregue, Altarnun, who also realised 364p for a pen of Suffolk, 43.4kgs, £158.
Couples
Smaller entry of Couples and a strong trade, Doubles topped at £310 for a Texel x 6T from Higher Hayne, Davidstow. Singles to £210 from three vendors.