Store Cattle
155 store cattle forward which saw an absolutely blistering trade for the 15-18 month old dairy bred grazing stores. And the big strong types staying at the same good trade.
Top price of the day was £2130 for a 2 year old Limousin steer in from M &V Stanbury of Launceston, with further eye catching limousin bullocks attaining £1940 (only 11m) in from PJ & JL Bennett, St Mawgan who sold others to £1880 & £1870 (also only 11m), a super run of cattle from the Bennett Family.
More young Limousin steers to £1900 (15m) in from R Doidge of Stoke Climsland and £1870 for two stunning steers in from Zak Brinkhurst & Lisa Winn in from Bolventor. A single South devon steer returned an impressive £2000 in from George Cowling of St Issey who sold a large bunch of Angus well at £1980 (23m) and £1950 (23m).
£1840 (16m) was made for a pair of British Blue steers in from CJ and SM Basher of St Mawgan who sold Angus steers to £1720 (16m), followed by Charolais steers to £1800 (12m) in from DT Barrand, Tehidy.
Heifers topped out at £1980 for an older black, well fleshed Limousin heifer in from Woodville Gardens down from Bideford followed by south devon heifers to £1850 for a two-year-old in from JF Diggory, Launceston.
Blue heifers to £1590 (17m) in from CJ & SM Basher who had Angus at £1520 (16m). Young, well grown Charolais heifers made £1420 (13m) for DT Barrand again followed by Rick Doidge making £1500 of his bonnie Limousin heifers.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
A handful of calves present but a strong trade nontheless. Belgian Blue calves in from M T Braunton of Helland saw one 12 day old calf make £515 and others at £500 (14 days) and £400 (14 days). Friesians in from M P Varcoe of St Wenn topped at £215 (1m) with others making £175 (1m).
Strong numbers of Stirks today with stirks selling to a sharp trade yet again. Top of the day was two shapey Limousin steers (12m) in from C Nicholls of Boscastle calling at £1650. Roger Kempthorne & Partners, St Tudy brought in a big run of smart Belgian Blues and Natives, where he saw a group of four tidy Belgian Blues making a huge £1300 (7m), Herefords at £1200 (6m) and other Blues at 1120 (6m).
A pair of Limousin steers from L Carpenter, Looe saw £990 (7m). Roger Kempthorne, St Tudy topped the heifers with a big pen of Belgian Blues at £970 (7m). Simmentals from L Carpenter, Looe reached £920 (7m) and a trio of Limousins at £860 (7m) with other pens of Limousin at £810 (7m). Other Belgian Blues heifers in from A R Pincombe, Lezant made £860 (9m) respectively.
Draft Ewes
Smaller entry of Draft Ewes and a flying trade, Suffolk x Ewes to £223 from MP Bennett of Penvose, St Mawgan with 11 other pens from £190 to £206.
Texel x Ewes to £200 from two vendors. Polled Dorset Ewes to £187 from A Pike of 7 Canal Rise, Bridgerule. Mules to £177 and Hill Breeds to £131.
New Season Lambs
Larger entry of 160 New Season Lambs and a faster trade for all the tight skinned sappy Lambs, overall average of 368.7ppkilo.
Top per kilo being 391p for a pen of 40.2kgs, £157 from MP Bennett of Penvose, St Mawgan. Several pens around 375-380ppkilo. Top per head on the day was £160 from Meg Griffin-Vanstone of Thorndon, Ashwater.
Fat Hoggs
Another good entry of 348 Fat Hoggs met a steady trade, top per kilo being 316p for two pens of 43kgs, £136 from W A Nankivell of St Breward. Top per head on the day was £153.50 from Phil Harper of Roughtor Farm.
Couples
Smaller entry of Couples and a firm trade, doubles up to £305 from Paula Taylor of Roche.