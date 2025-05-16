Strong numbers of Stirks today with stirks selling to a sharp trade yet again. Top of the day was two shapey Limousin steers (12m) in from C Nicholls of Boscastle calling at £1650. Roger Kempthorne & Partners, St Tudy brought in a big run of smart Belgian Blues and Natives, where he saw a group of four tidy Belgian Blues making a huge £1300 (7m), Herefords at £1200 (6m) and other Blues at 1120 (6m).