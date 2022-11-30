A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “Keri has not been seen since 5am on Tuesday, November 29, which is unusual behaviour and concerns are rising over Keri’s safety and wellbeing. Keri has been known to frequent several towns in East Cornwall, including Saltash, Bodmin, Wadebridge, St Austell and Newquay and has also been known to use the name of Dominique Duval.”