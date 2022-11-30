Police are appealing to the public to help them locate a missing person believed to be in Cornwall.
Keri Bennett is a 42-year-old woman from Wadebridge and is described as being 5”3 to 5”4 tall with shoulder length brown hair.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “Keri has not been seen since 5am on Tuesday, November 29, which is unusual behaviour and concerns are rising over Keri’s safety and wellbeing. Keri has been known to frequent several towns in East Cornwall, including Saltash, Bodmin, Wadebridge, St Austell and Newquay and has also been known to use the name of Dominique Duval.”
Anyone who knows of Keri’s current whereabouts or has seen her since she was reported missing yesterday is asked to call 999 quoting log number 827 29 November.
UPDATE, 3.35pm: Keri Bennett, 42, who had been reported missing from the Wadebridge area on Tuesday, November 29, has been found safe by police.
A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank members of the public for their help.”