Cornwall Council are proposing a new parking scheme for all the council-owned car parks across the county, where each car park will be placed into Zone A, B or C; with Zone A charging a premium and Zone C the lower rate. Liskeard’s Westbourne, Cattle Market and Sungirt would likely be placed into zone B, with Rapsons placed into zone C. For Rapsons, this would see the current £1.70 tariff skyrocket to £5.50.