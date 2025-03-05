TWO of Liskeard’s Young Farmers Club were given the honour of opening the 56th Art and Craft exhibition in aid of the town’s Cancer Research UK group.
Past chairman Will Kitto, along with present chairman Will Lethbridge, joined the town’s mayor, Councillor Christina Whitty and her husband Terry for the annual event, which takes place at the Public Hall.
The exhibition, which this year includes feature works from local artists, Kirsty Freeman, Alastair Riley and Claire Sutherland, provides a unique opportunity for visitors to explore and purchase a diverse range of art and handmade crafts.
The exhibition runs from Wednesday, March 5 through to Sunday, March 9 with daily opening times from 10am through to 7.30pm (except Sunday, when it closes at 3.30pm). Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children.
There will be a special ‘Big Breakfast’ served by the Liskeard & Looe Ladies Circle on Saturday from 11am to 2pm.
Over the last two years, the Liskeard Young Farmers Club have raised £9,500 for Cancer Research UK.