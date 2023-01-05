I was welcomed warmly into the home they share with two other fairly new residents and had a cup of tea pressed into my hand as Mike explained that with just four bedrooms, the detached house is one of the smallest of St Petrocs’ properties in Cornwall. It’s important therefore that the people living under the one roof can all get on and that trust can be built. It doesn’t always work out – and sometimes if a person’s behaviour proves to be difficult, or if drugs or alcohol become part of the picture, they will be asked to leave.