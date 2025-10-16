TWELVE members of the East Cornwall Harriers are preparing to take on the challenging Cornish Marathon on November 2, running in support of fellow club member Craig Vaughnley, who is currently undergoing treatment for bladder cancer.
The team includes Clive Shute, Oliver Jones, Vicky Ball, Paul Arrowsmith, Josh Frame, Sarah McDonohough, Chloe Turner, Josh Turner, Joel Mitchell, Kaye Patterson, Gareth Price and Jason Vaughnley – Craig’s twin brother.
Jason’s participation is particularly significant, as he hasn’t run a marathon in over six years due to family commitments and a recurring knee injury. Gareth Price is also running in support of his brother, who is battling the same illness.
Craig, 54, was diagnosed with bladder cancer earlier this year and underwent major surgery in July to remove his bladder, lymph nodes and prostate in an effort to stop the disease from spreading. He has since begun chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment. Despite his health challenges, Craig has recently started running short distances again, encouraged by his supportive teammates.
“The support from the East Cornwall Harriers has been integral to my recovery,” Craig said. “During my recovery, club members visited regularly, bringing sweet treats, sharing club gossip and giving me the emotional boost I needed. The Harriers aren’t just a running club, they’re family.”
Craig’s wife, Kate, has been by his side throughout his treatment. “It’s been tough seeing Craig go from running 100 miles a month to struggling to walk around the garden,” she said. “But he’s gradually regained strength and determination.”
The team is raising money for Fight Bladder Cancer, having already collected £1,200 towards their £2,000 goal ahead of the marathon. Donations can be made via Craig’s JustGiving page.
Craig hopes that by sharing his story, others will become more aware of bladder cancer symptoms, which include blood in the urine and recurring urinary tract infections.
