THE local community are being invited to hear about Liskeard gas upgrade plans.
Wales & West Utilities will be working to upgrade the gas pipes in Liskeard and is inviting members of the local community to hear more about the plans.
The investment work, which starts in February, is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses. It will involve upgrading gas pipes in the Barras Street area of the town and, barring any engineering difficulties, it is due to finish during April.
Members of the local community are invited to the drop-in session which will take place between 9am to 4pm on Thursday, January 11, at St Martin’s Church. Here, they’ll be able to view plans and direct any questions to members of the project team.
Wales & West Utilities have liaised with Cornwall Council to plan the work.
Jason Gale is managing this gas pipe upgrade work.
He said: “We’d like to see members of the local community at our drop-in event so that we can share plans of the work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Liskeard. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”