The Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) gave out its Valley Champion Awards for this year at its annual forum.
Jo Tytherleigh and Ken Finn from Harewood Farm, Calstock, were recognised for the sensitive management of their 25-acre traditional hay meadow and woodland.
Ray and Jean Croft received an award for their volunteering work with the AONB team over the past 20 years.
Special commendations went to Dave Olver for his involvement with a walking group and Peter Thompson for his voluntary work with Tamar Community Trust, in particular helping with the design of the Calstock Wetlands footbridge and setting up the Calstock Wetlands Bird Watchers Group Facebook page.
Around 50 forum delegates met at Buckland Abbey in West Devon to hear more about plans for nature recovery in the valley between now and 2030.