Local radio station pays tribute
Subscribe newsletter
As the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II broke out across the world, Neil & Leo broadcast a live memorial special in honour of our longest reigning monarch.
The show featured live news updates, music from Her Majesty’s favourite artists, The Royal Quiz and a collective reflection on a lifetime of service.
Neil Walters, presenter, said: “On hearing the news shortly before broadcast the scheduled Wal of Paine show performed an “on the hoof” turnabout show in commemoration of the Queen.
“We changed the playlist to include Her Highness’s favourite artists and songs, and had live feed on global messages sent in from world leaders and influential people.
“It felt good to be able to provide a community show to represent Liskeard at this very sad and momentous time, and we were proud to do so.”
Wal Of Paine show is broadcast on Phluid FM and Phluid Vision every Thursday from 7pm to 9pm
Tune in live anywhere worldwide and access the On-Demand archive at fm.phluidrecords.co.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |