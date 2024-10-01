A LOCAL pre-school is celebrating after receiving an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report.
Ducklings Pre-school, based in Venterdon, has been operating for many years, offering term-time childcare for children aged from two years old to four years old.
However, the school is now celebrating following its most recent inspection by the education regulator.
On the July 3, the site had its routine Ofsted inspection where we were awarded an overall effectiveness of ‘Outstanding’.
Throughout the inspection Ofsted observed the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, each one gaining a grade of Outstanding.
Ducklings Pre-school runs with a small team of highly dedicated staff that as quotes by Ofsted use their ‘comprehensive knowledge of child development to implement a highly ambitious and innovative curriculum, they create an environment that empowers children to be independent.’
A spokesperson from the school added: “We pride ourselves on making the children feel part of our Ducklings family where we encourage them to also have a sense of belonging and help them understand their surrounding community.”
The Ofsted report added: “Staff coordinate enriching outings for the children, they also skillfully involve the children in preparations and decision making.”
Nicola Cox the pre-school manager said: “I am immensely proud of my small and dedicated team of staff, each day they provide a nurturing, language rich and ambitious curriculum for all the children that attend. They provide a stimulating environment to support each child's individual learning and have created a family environment for us all to thrive in.
“I am very lucky to have such valuable staff and group of trustees who support our pre-school values and the day to day running of the setting. We are all extremely proud to be recognised as an Outstanding early years childcare setting.”