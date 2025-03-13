MPs and councillors have criticised a move which will see Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for the economy take on a new role as head of future air and space at Cornwall Airport Newquay.
It was announced this week that Cornwall councillor Louis Gardner will now be working as head of future air and space at the Cornish airport.
Mr Gardner will be stepping down as Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for the economy at the end of this week in order to take up his new role.
Cllr Taylor said: “I am sorry to see Louis step down, he has been a tireless champion for the business community in Cornwall since he took on the role in 2022. He will bring a wealth of political and defence experience to this new role.
“With just a few weeks left until the election I have decided to oversee the portfolio until then and will ensure we continue to work every day to build the thriving, sustainable Cornwall we all want.”
Mr Gardner said: “It has been a real honour to serve on the cabinet for the past three years, and I am proud of the work we have done to build a Cornwall where people can start well, live well and age well.
“I am incredibly excited to take on the role of Head of Future Air and Space at Cornwall Airport Newquay. This opportunity allows me to be at the forefront of innovation in aviation and space exploration, helping to shape the future of the sector in Cornwall.
“I look forward to working with a talented team to enable the development of new, sustainable technologies and initiatives that will transform our airport and the region. It’s a thrilling time for Cornwall, and I’m eager to contribute to the growth of this exciting industry while continuing to make a positive impact on our community."
However, despite his excitement, a number of local figures have been critical of the move.
Ben Maguire, Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall has questioned the transparency of the decision.
He said: “You couldn’t make it up. Having desperately tried to ram through the sale of Newquay Airport to an American property company (wasting £1-million of taxpayer money in the process!) the same Conservative Councillor and cabinet member has now got a lucrative role at… Newquay Airport! My calls for transparency and basic information were ignored - I’m now wondering what else have they been hiding?!”
Liberal Democrat Cornwall councillor Leigh Frost has also spoken out following the news.
In a statement, he said: “Recent events have highlighted a troubling trend within Cornwall Council’s Conservative leadership. Councillor Louis Gardner, who oversaw the bungled airport deal that squandered over £1-million of taxpayers’ money, has now secured a £70,000-per-year position at Newquay Airport. This move raises serious questions about their priorities; who are they really serving?
“This isn’t an isolated incident. The current administration has been known for its reckless spending and financial mismanagement.”
Cllr Gardner has been contacted for response.