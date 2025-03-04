DOG walkers in South East Cornwall have been reminded of their responsibility to keep their pets on a lead while on the moors, as part of an educational initiative by local people.
PC Lee Skinner from the Rural Crime Team, PCSO Steve Edser from Liskeard Neighbourhood team, plus two members of the St Cleer and District Commoners Association engaged with walkers at Minions to highlight the importance of controlling dogs in these areas, particularly to protect livestock and wildlife.
The initiative aims to raise awareness and encourage responsible dog ownership between March 1 and July 31.
“This is necessary to protect our ground nesting birds and the sheep and lambs during their nesting and lambing season,” said a spokesperson.