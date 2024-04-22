A HUGE number of organisations turned up to support the Liskeard Community Fair last weekend (April 20) to promote themselves to local residents.
The community fair has been a popular and staple event for several years within the town. The fair gives local organisations a chance to come together to promote themselves to residents in the town.
At the event, representatives from organisations including Liskeard Town Council, the Liskeard Repair Cafe, the NHS, the Write Place, Marie Curie, the Scouts, Cancer Research UK, the RNLI and the Memory Cafe (to name a few) turned up to talk to local residents about the work that they do.