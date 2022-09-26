Local contractors appointed for Liskeard library refurbishment ( )

Local contractors appointed for library refurbishment
Local contractors have been appointed for demolition, groundworks, mechanical and electrical work for the Grade II listed Liskeard Library, which is undergoing extensive refurbishment with Real Ideas.
Bolitho Homes, which is based in Liskeard, will be undertaking demolition, drainage and groundworks. MEP Systems Ltd, from Plymouth, will provide mechanical and electrical works.
Also, JFM Roofing, from St Austell, will provide remedial roofing work, with scaffolding from Curtis Scaffolding, based in Liskeard.
Lenna Bithell, contracts manager for Real Ideas and the library project said: “We are keen to appoint local tradespeople for this project, within a 30-mile radius of Liskeard. We want the library to be a building restored by the community, for the community, supporting the local economy and helping to build the portfolio for individual contractors for historical work.”
The original library, is situated on Barras Street, in the heart of the market town, and work is underway to reinstate library services as well as providing a community hub with workspaces, indoor and outdoor event space, and a café.
Built from stone, during the Victoria era, philanthropist, John Passmore Edwards, contributed to the original construction. Born in Cornwall, he was a journalist, newspaper owner, and briefly an MP, and was a passionate believer that knowledge and learning should be available to all. His philanthropy extended to several libraries across Cornwall, including Bodmin, Truro, Redruth, St Ives, and also libraries in Devon and London.
Lenna Bithell commented: “Liskeard Library is an architecturally significant building, but over the years it has been subject to alterations which have stripped out many of its original heritage features. Partitions and sub-divisions created a complex set of rooms, using materials which are unsympathetic to the building’s original materials, and the functionality required for public buildings today.
“We have stripped the building right back, so that we can salvage originals materials and restore in a way which is sympathetic to the architects who originally designed the building.”
Works to take place over the coming months include opening up the building to create spaces for community activities and the library. Floors will be levelled for accessibility and a courtyard will be restored to include outdoor seating. New drainage will be undertaken and accessible toilet facilities provided.
The use of traditional materials will be combined with the latest in efficient infrared heating, which has been used in several libraries and helps to avoid cold spots, dust and drafts. It works by heating thermal mass, ie. ceilings, walls, furniture and people, where energy is stored and gradually released back into the room as heat.
The project has so far secured £440,000 through the Architectural Heritage Fund and Cornwall Council and the renovation and ongoing operation of the library will be managed by Real Ideas.
Real Ideas is based across Cornwall and Devon and within Plymouth has already developed and renovated a number of historical buildings in the area to create community hubs that help incubate new businesses and encourage ‘creative collisions’ that foster new partnerships and opportunities to grow. Other buildings in the estate include Ocean Studios at Royal William Yard, The Guildhall, and Market Hall.
Further tender submissions are invited for structural metal works, joinery, windows and doors, plasterers and decorators. Contact [email protected] for more information.
