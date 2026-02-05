THE Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir is inviting new members to join as it looks to strengthen its ranks and expand its sound.
The choir, which draws singers from communities on both sides of the Tamar, is open to men of all ages and experience levels. No previous singing background or ability to read music is required – just an enthusiasm for singing and being part of a welcoming group.
Members enjoy a broad mix of music, from well-known classics to popular hits, keeping rehearsals varied and enjoyable. The choir also offers a strong social side, with camaraderie and friendship playing a key role in its appeal.
Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays at 7.30pm at Callington Methodist Church Hall. Anyone curious about joining is encouraged to come along or email: [email protected]
