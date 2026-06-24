A FANTASY adventure book created by a local author is set to reach a whole new audience as it is being transformed into an immersive virtual reality (VR) movie.
Sammy Rambles and the Floating Circus, written by J T Scott from Duloe, near Liskeard, is being made into one of the world's first first-person VR movies by technology and film company High5VR.
The project aims to allow audiences to experience the story through the eyes of the main character, Sammy Rambles. Rather than simply watching events unfold on a screen, viewers will step directly into the adventure and become part of the story themselves.
Based on J T Scott's book, the film follows Sammy and his friends as they discover the magical world of the Floating Circus, a mysterious realm filled with adventure, fantasy, dragons, magic and wonder.
Produced and directed by Hannah Hayes, the VR adaptation is being developed by High5VR, a company that specialises in virtual reality, immersive storytelling and emerging technologies.
"Virtual reality allows us to place audiences at the centre of the story," said Hannah. "Instead of watching Sammy's adventure, viewers become Sammy and experience the world through his eyes."
The production combines the creativity of the author’s writing with cutting-edge virtual reality technology, creating a new way for audiences to experience storytelling. The aim is to transport viewers directly into the world of the book, allowing them to look around, explore their surroundings and feel as though they are truly part of the adventure.
As virtual reality continues to grow as a storytelling medium, it is hoped that Sammy Rambles and the Floating Circus will demonstrate how local authors and innovative technology companies are helping to shape the future of entertainment.
For more information J T Scott’s books, visit: www.sammyrambles.co.uk/about-jt-scott
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