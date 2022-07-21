Lloyds bank in Looe set to close
By James Davies | Reporter |
@ThatJamesDavies [email protected]
Thursday 21st July 2022 2:24 pm
Bank closures on the high street are a growing concern (Cambrian News )
LOOE is set to lose its last mortar bank after Lloyds Bank announced their plan to close the branch at the start of next year.
Lloyds have announced that their branch in Looe is due to close its doors on January 25, 2023. This decision was made following the admission by the company that “75% of customers are already using other branches in the local areas such as our Liskeard branch.”
• See next week’s paper for more details and local reaction
