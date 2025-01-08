WITH January well an truly here, the cold weather has been making itself known across Devon and Cornwall. Hail, sleet, snow and ice have all made an appearance, causing a mix of delight and frustration among residents.
Today (January 8), Devon is on alert for the possibility of snow as well as the ongoing risk of ice.
Gritters are out in force again, carrying out multiple treatments on the county’s main gritting routes this afternoon and overnight.
A Met Office Yellow Weather Warning for snow is in place throughout tomorrow from 9am in the morning.
Outbreaks of sleet and snow showers are forecast to move in from the south this morning with the greatest chance of snowfall on higher ground such as Dartmoor, Exmoor and the Blackdown Hills.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member for Highway management, said: “There’s a degree of uncertainty on how widespread the snow showers could be, but our teams are preparing for all eventualities. Once they’ve treated our precautionary salting routes across the county, they’ll continue to monitor conditions. I would urge people to allow additional time for your journey and take extra care.”
An Amber Cold Health Alert is also currently in force in England until midday on Saturday (January 12). For more information visit the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) webpages.
Devon County Council has also reminded people of the following advice:
- Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not stop ice from forming;
- Allow additional time for your journey.
- Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front;
- Drive with care and according to the conditions;
- If you have vulnerable or elderly neighbours, think about how they could possibly be helped through the cold spell;
- Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long-term illness or are 65 or over. The NHS website has more information on staying healthy during cold weather;
- Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions.