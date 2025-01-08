A VISIONARY entrepreneur who starred on Dragons’ Den is setting the stage for a brand-new secret glamping retreat here in Cornwall that promises to redefine the meaning of escape.
The ambitious project will remain shrouded in mystery until its grand unveiling in early spring, but one thing is certain: it’s destined to become a sanctuary for adventurers and dreamers alike.
By weaving together eco-friendly architecture, locally sourced materials and immersive outdoor experiences, Derry Green is creating a destination that will not only showcase the county’s rugged beauty, but also celebrate its vibrant heritage and community.
The new Cornwall location, inspired by the runaway success of Derry’s original site in Skelmersdale in Lancashire, promises to deliver an unparalleled luxury glamping experience.
Skelmersdale’s Secret Garden Glamping is already the most viewed, most booked, and most followed glamping site in the UK, boasting over 1.3-million social media followers and a waiting list of two years. The Cornwall expansion will bring a fresh buzz to the region’s tourism sector, offering a unique experience that has never been seen before in the area.
The announcement coincides with the premiere of the new series of Dragons’ Den tomorrow evening, marking almost exactly a year since Derry secured a £100,000 investment from Deborah Meaden, that has propelled his business to unprecedented heights.
“This expansion is a dream come true,” said Derry. “The investment from Dragons’ Den gave us the resources and mentorship to turn our vision of multiple locations into reality. Cornwall is the perfect place to launch our next chapter, offering a blend of natural beauty and an appetite for tourism that matches our ambition.”
For now, anticipation continues to build as fans of The Secret Garden Glamping – and of Derry’s Dragons’ Den story – await the next step in this incredible journey.
• Where do you think the new site will be?