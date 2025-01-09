THE wishes of children across Cornwall for snow came true - sort of.
While most places woke up to a dusting as opposed to wall-to-wall white stuff, winter has certainly taken hold with the air temperature feeling baltic and yesterday’s rain freezing overnight.
A number of schools across Cornwall have announced that they will be opening late, or in the instances of a few, closing for the day for safety concerns.
Meanwhile, the Duchy’s major roads saw another incident filled evening, with police attending incidents as people struggled to navigate through the snow.
Weather warnings from the Met Office are in place until 11am this morning warning of snow and ice.
