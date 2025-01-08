A RAILWAY operator has issued a ‘do not travel’ plea on a branch line closed by flooding.
Great Western Railway (GWR) has said it has withdrawn rail replacement transport on the Liskeard to Looe branch line owing to treacherous road conditions.
The branch line has been closed for a number of days due to flooding at Sandplace, with the suspension of services set to continue into the morning of Thursday, January 9.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railway said: “Due to flooding between Liskeard and Looe the line is closed.Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
“We are sorry for the disruption to your journey today. Due to flooding on the Looe branch line, the line is suspended until further notice.
“Unfortunately, all Rail replacement services have been stood down. This is due to unsafe weather conditions for the drivers.
“No road transport is now in operation until the end of the service. Therefore, passengers are advised to not travel.
“Go Cornwall Bus route 73: Liskeard (Station), St Keyne (Community Centre), Sandplace (Station), Looe (Station) are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.”