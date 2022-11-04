Liskeard’s St John’s ambulance cadets receive award
Subscribe newsletter
The Liskeard St John Ambulance Cadet unit was pleased to host its first presentation night since reopening after COVID.
When the unit reopened, volunteers welcomed members both old and new, all of whom who have been working hard this year towards their first aid certificate, patient care, casualty simulation, health and medicines, and communication awards.
During the presentation night Annabelle Jeffery was presented with the presidents shield for the most helpful cadet and Ptolemy Beman was presented with Julie Morley Cadet of the Year Shield. All the other cadets were presented with their award certificates and some received their bronze and Silver grand prior awards.
The cadets provided presentations to their families on recovery position, severe bleeds and sign language to show off the skills they have learnt over the last year. They have also been helping units provide first aid cover during events including Armed Forced Day, Royal Cornwall Show and Fireworks displays.
Cadet Unit Leader Samantha Ennor said: “It has been amazing to watch the cadets expand their knowledge and build on their confidence. We have such a wonderful diverse cadet unit, each of them providing outstanding dedication to this charity. Well done Liskeard cadets!”
Simon Ennor, District Youth Lead for Cornwall & Isles of Scilly, said: “I am so proud to see so many awards gained. You are all a credit to St John Ambulance and your local community.”
St John Ambulance requires more youth team volunteers so it can continue providing its youth programs in communities across Cornwall.
Anyone interested in becoming a youth team volunteer visit www.sja.org.uk/get-inolved/volunteer-opportunities/badgers-cadets-youth-team-volunteers
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |