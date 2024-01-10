Cllr Simon Cassidy joined the facilities team who are responsible for maintaining and cleaning the toilets and buildings around town as they tried out the bikes from Liskeard based e-bike company, Fully Charged
Cllr Cassidy said: “[The facilities team] have previously had to walk around town carrying everything by hand or utilise road vehicles.
“This is part of our commitment to a more sustainable future.
“Huge thanks to Cornwall Council for supporting this with a grant as part of their Workplace Travel Grant scheme.”