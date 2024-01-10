THE mayor of Liskeard has tested out some new e-cargo bikes which have been launched to help out the town’s facilities team.

Cllr Simon Cassidy joined the facilities team who are responsible for maintaining and cleaning the toilets and buildings around town as they tried out the bikes from Liskeard based e-bike company, Fully Charged

Cllr Cassidy said: “[The facilities team] have previously had to walk around town carrying everything by hand or utilise road vehicles.

“This is part of our commitment to a more sustainable future.

“Huge thanks to Cornwall Council for supporting this with a grant as part of their Workplace Travel Grant scheme.”