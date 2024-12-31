“Everywhere we went, there were lots of people out lining the streets, showing their support, which was brilliant,” said Liskeard Young Farmers’ Club chairman, Will Lethbridge. “This was our third Tractor Run and it just seems to get better each year that we hold it. I’m not sure of the final total that we’ve raised, but I know it’s over £2,300, so I can’t thank the public enough for giving like they have.”