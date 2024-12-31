THE streets of Liskeard and its surrounding area were a blaze of colour as the town’s Young Farmers’ Club held their annual Christmas Tractor Run.
Over 50 tractors and seven lorries formed the procession, which headed off from Fursdon Farm, before making its way through Trewidland, St Keyne, Dobwalls, Moorswater, Liskeard, St Cleer, Darite, Crow’s Nest, Pensilva, Merrymeet, Menheniot and Doddy’s Cross, before finishing up at Tregondale Farm.
Adorned with festive lights, decorations, music and horns, crowds lined the streets to give the run a rousing welcome as they made their way around the local area.
“Everywhere we went, there were lots of people out lining the streets, showing their support, which was brilliant,” said Liskeard Young Farmers’ Club chairman, Will Lethbridge. “This was our third Tractor Run and it just seems to get better each year that we hold it. I’m not sure of the final total that we’ve raised, but I know it’s over £2,300, so I can’t thank the public enough for giving like they have.”
Monies raised from the Tractor Run are to be split between the Cornwall Air Ambulance, the Farming Community Network and Liskeard YFC’s club funds.
Monday’s event is one of a number of events the Liskeard Young Farmers have planned, others include their Dung Run on Saturday, February 22, and their charity 24-hour Shearathon, which will take place sometime in June.