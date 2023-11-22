Liskeard Young Farmers have handed over £11,000 to their 2022/23 chosen charities.
On Monday, November 20, the young farmers group held an event where they handed over three large cheques to Cancer Research UK, Children’s Hospice South West and SMA UK.
Liskeard YFC chairman for the year 2022/23, Lisa Rowe, has said she is ‘extremely proud of the club for their fundraising efforts’.
Sarah Stott, head of fundraising at Little Harbour, said: “Liskeard Young Farmers have been amazing in their fundraising efforts throughout 2023.
“We are so grateful to them for choosing CHSW as (one of) their Charity of the Year and raising an incredible £4,500 – this will make such a huge difference to the local children, young people and families who need our care and support, thank you!”
Rachel Webber who accepted the cheque on behalf of SMA UK added: “Thank you to Liskeard Young Farmers for supporting SMA UK with a Beer and Brains event last month!
Rachel, Ben, Bryn and Robyn are a local family; unfortunately at seven weeks old their daughter Robyn was diagnosed with Spinal muscular atrophy type one.
Rachel explained: “£2,000 is a phenomenal amount of money which has been raised for Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK, a charity who has only come to our attention since our daughter has been diagnosed with type one earlier this year.
“This charity has already been a great help to us and it’s imperative they get these donations big or small to be able to keep up the fantastic work they do to keep supporting, informing, raising awareness and advocating for all who are living with SMA and their families.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone involved.”
Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for Cornwall, Sophie Barber, said: “We’ve been at the heart of the progress that has already seen cancer survival in the UK double in the last 50 years, but we’re not stopping now.
“Incredible supporters like the Liskeard Young Farmers are helping us to go further and faster in the fight against the disease. By raising money for vital research, they are bringing hope to people affected by cancer in Cornwall and across the UK.
“I can’t thank all of them enough for the incredible £4,500 they have raised for the charity and to hear that they have also raised a further £6,500 for two other charities too really is such an amazing achievement.”