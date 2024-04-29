TWO young farmers from Liskeard have helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity by battling the elements and completing a walking challenge.
Earlier this month, Will and Louise headed to Ireland to walk alongside 50 other Young Farmers’ Club members from across Cornwall to take part in the ‘WotNot’ challenge.
The challenge saw the group cover 85 miles of trekking over Wicklow Way – starting at Clonegal and finishing in Dublin.
Now back home, Louise and Will have reflected on their trip away.
They said: “Walking the Wicklow Mountains was certainly a challenge! The weather was against us with heavy rain and strong winds - we were so pleased to arrive in Dublin!”
In total, Cornwall YFC have raised more than £11,000 for the organisations chosen charities which include The Sensory Trust, which helps transform the lives of disadvantaged people in the UK, and The Sunrise Appeal who help to raise money for the oncology department at Treliske.
“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far.” Louise and Will jointly said. “It is still possible to donate to us via our JustGiving pages on the Liskeard YFC Facebook page.”
Louise has raised £595 on her JustGiving page and Will has raised £175.