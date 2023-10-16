The chairman and vice chairman of a South East Cornwall Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) have handed over the reins.
On October 9 during the Liskeard YFC annual general meeting, chairman Lisa Rowe and secretary Louise Dymond passed on their roles to Will Kitto (new chairman) and Erryn Lockett (new secretary) who will be responsible for the group next year.
Will said: “Looking forward to having another enjoyable year with a great team behind us and hopefully raising lots more money for charity. Our first event is fireworks night on Monday, November 6. Look out for advertising on our Facebook page.”
Retiring chairman, Lisa , added: “It’s been a very enjoyable action packed year - good luck to all the YFC members taking on roles for the up and coming year!”