IT’S a classic case of the few spoiling it for the many.
The oldest pub in Polperro, The Three Pilchards Inn, say they have been forced to scrap bookings during holiday periods after being repeatedly left out of pocket by late cancellations and no-show diners.
The decision comes as a blow to both locals and tourists who value the charm and convenience of reserving a table - all because a minority couldn’t be bothered to show up or call ahead.
The pub’s management team explained that food wastage, empty tables and lost revenue during the crucial holiday rush had all contributed to the decision.
In a Facebook post, the Three Pilchards Inn wrote: “Very sad to say that once again the minority has ruined if for the majority and we have had multitudes of abuse of our booking system over this latest school holiday and bank holiday weekend.
“This weekend alone we have had a few tables booked with last minute cancellations equalling more than 20 guests. In addition to this, we have had over half a dozen no-shows, which has equated to over 50 guests lost.
“As you can imagine, times are much harder for most at the moment and businesses are feeling the brunt more than ever. We cannot afford to take these kinds of losses over a period of time where we really need to be recouping some much-needed winter losses.
“We will still try and utilise the system and will review it again within the next four weeks, but we categorically will not be taking further bookings for school holidays and bank holidays. Please do not send requests for these times in light of this.”
The pub has confirmed it will honour bookings already made on presentation of a booking confirmation.