“Historically, the event gave farmers the opportunity to show off their best livestock and produce to bring to market,” he said. “Today, it remains a celebration of the quality of locally produced animals and food, and the vital contribution farmers make to our economy and everyday lives.”
Due to construction work at the Cattle Market, this year’s livestock showing was hosted at Calwetton Vets’ Training Centre in Merrymeet, who generously offered their facilities. Classes for cattle, sheep, hay, silage and roots were all on display, with strong entries across the board, particularly from young handlers representing the next generation of Cornish farmers.
Mr Rowe added: “I was delighted with the increased number of entries, both for the livestock and the home produce and crafts. Thank you to the committee and sponsors – without their support, the show simply wouldn’t happen.”
Among the highlights, O&C Penellum’s “Cupcake” claimed the Champion Cattle Cup, with AMC Eddy’s “Mega” taking Reserve. Chris and Mel Ruby enjoyed a double win with “Vixen” and “Quethiock Wildthing,” while G & S Renfree took both Champion and Reserve Sheep titles.
Meanwhile, the Public Hall buzzed with activity for the home produce, craft and Young Farmers competitions. Elaine Crabb, who oversaw the section, said she was especially pleased to see so many young entrants contributing baked goods, crafts and carved pumpkins.
Trophies were awarded by President Derek Gillbard and the Mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Christina Whitty, with prizes going to Sylvia Andrew (Cookery), Sylvia Andrew and Pauline Bray (Preserves), Mary Symons (Floral Art), Katherine Sobey (Handicraft), Tamish Hemming (Photography) and Liskeard WI, among others.
