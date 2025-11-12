ST John Ambulance in Liskeard is looking for new volunteers to join its adult unit, which is set to reopen on Monday, November 24 in the Salvation Army Hall (7.30pm)
Volunteers help provide first aid at everything from village fairs and concerts to the Royal Cornwall Show and Moto-X events, keeping people safe while learning life-saving skills.
A spokesperson said: “We’re initially planning to meet once a month, with weekend courses for extra training as Community First Aiders. It’s a fantastic way to gain life-saving skills, meet new people and make a real difference in the community.”
Whether you’re new to volunteering or keen to get involved again, now is the perfect time to join.
