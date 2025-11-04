LISKEARD is gearing up for one of the most magical nights of the year as the town prepares to come alive for the annual Liskeard Lights Up on Saturday, November 29.
The much-loved event will once again fill the streets with lanterns, laughter and festive cheer, bringing the whole community together to kick off the Christmas season.
Festivities begin early in the day, with Christmas at Stuart House opening its doors from 9.30am to 7.30pm. Visitors can browse the Christmas Fair and craft shop, enjoy hot mulled fruit juice and mince pies, and take part in the Family Cornish Trail, which starts from Stuart House between 10am and 12.30pm.
The free trail invites families to learn a few words of Cornish, answer simple questions around town, and finish at the library for a well-earned cakey tea.
Throughout the day, Liskeard Library will be open from 10am to 8pm, offering festive activities, interactive projections, hot chocolate and mulled wine, and a calm, quiet space for those needing a break from the bustle.
After the lights switch on, the Liskeard Community Choir will lead carol singing, rounding off the evening in true Christmas spirit.
At Liskeard & District Museum, doors open from 4pm with children’s crafts, a festive choir from 4.30pm, costumed volunteers and a Christmas photo backdrop to capture memories.
Then, from 5.30pm, the streets come alive with the “Cavalcade of Nonsense” lantern parade – a joyful procession starting from the Cattle Market and winding through Barras Street, Pike Street, Fore Street and Baytree Hill.
Crowds will gather around 6.10pm for the Christmas tree light switch-on and a sparkling firework display, followed by a vibrant circus performance under the Cattle Market canopy from Rainbow Circus CIC, who will also bring roaming stilt walkers and street entertainment throughout the day.
With music, magic and community spirit at every turn, Liskeard Lights Up 2025 promises to be an unforgettable celebration for all ages.
