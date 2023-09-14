Over the past two weeks, there has been a a huge variety of events popping up all over town - from monthly markets, to a sneak peak into the new library.
But the fun hasn't stopped yet!
This weekend and going into next week there will still be lots to see and do:
The Moor to Sea project’s travelling exhibition ‘Celebrating the Valley: Continuity and Change from Moor to Sea’ will be at Stuart House from September 18 - 19.
The exhibitions at The Museum and Stuart House and the opportunity to visit the Church of Impact are still open until Saturday (September 17).
An Open Studios art trail will be held from Friday, September 15 to September 17 showcasing the work of Liskeard Market Makers. The venues are Homestead, Looedown, Liskeard PL14 6RD; Woodhill Studios, Woodhill Manor, Liskeard PL14 6RD and DAK Art Studio in the Old Brewery on Bay Tree Hill.
On Saturday, September 16 there will be a Creative Jam at Liskerrett Community Centre from 10am to 4pm. An opportunity to drop in and try something new in a variety of art forms including printing, stitching, photography, jewellery making, spinning, dancing, singing, junk instruments, writing, collage, storytelling and wild knitting.
A spokesperson from the Town Council said: "Come and add your words to help smash the record for longest community poem ever written in Liskeard! There’s something for all ages and, like the rest of the Liskeard Unlocked events it’s all free! Check Liskerrett’s social media and website for specific timings."
At 7pm on Saturday, September 16 Moor to Sea are holding a Poetry Jam at Liskerrett for people to share words and music inspired by Liskeard and the valley.
St Martin’s Church will also be open on Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 2pm with information about the history of the building and the opportunity to try ringing one of the bells.
On Sunday, September 17 at 2pm this year’s Liskeard Unlocked will finish with a guided walk around the town centre by Brian Oldham called ‘Where Liskeard’s Artisans and Artists Honed their Skills in Days Gone By’. Booking essential.
Details of all the events can be found on the Visit Liskeard website.