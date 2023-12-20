SHOPPERS had a festive trip down memory lane with the smell of chestnuts roasting on an open fire and the sounds of hand bells ringing.
Liskeard Traders Association made it a special occasion for youngsters and adults alike coming into the town centre with a snow machine, superheroes and stilt walkers.
Visitors were able to enjoy a snow machine ( )
A cosy grotto was set up with around 140 youngsters coming in to see Santa on the first day.
The cosy grotto saw 140 young people come and visit Santa and his helpers ( )
Traders Association deputy chair Tracy Adams said: “Thank you to Jane, all those who practiced hard on the bell ringing and took part to make it Christmassy in Fore Street.”