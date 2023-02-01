Liskeard Town Forum will be continuing to host meetings for members of the local public to discuss the town.
David Ambler, vice chair of Liskeard Town Forum, explained: “Liskeard Town Forum is pleased to be meeting once again, as we continue pushing the topics that Liskeard residents care about.
“Central to the meeting this month is the regeneration of Liskeard, and how the high-street can build for the future. It has been sad to see several banks and shops closing recently, but the forum is an opportunity to bring ideas forward on how Liskeard can become more vibrant and attract new businesses and customers. We want to hear suggestions from residents, business, and local groups.
“Continuing the work the forum began on road-safety, we will also be hearing from a local volunteer working with vision zero and community speed watch. The forum had a good conversation about improving the safety of Liskeard’s streets in 2022, and this is an opportunity to make a practical difference. We will provide an update on the work to date.
“We are also expecting several updates on topics of interest to Liskeard, like local policing, and town wide developments.
“The forum is open to everyone, residents, groups, or businesses; if you care about Liskeard and want your voice heard, then come along and help shape the town’s conversation and direction.
“Lastly, the current chair has had to step down, the forum will have an opportunity to discuss how you would like your forum led until the next AGM in June/July 2023.
“If you have topics you would like to discuss about Liskeard, then please feel free to get in contact with the forum. We can be contacted through our website, www.liskeardforum.org.uk, on our email, [email protected] and our Facebook page, @Liskeardtownforum.
“We look forward to seeing you at our next meeting on February, 15 at 7.30pm in the Liskeard Town Council Public Hall buildings.”