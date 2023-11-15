Liskeard Town Council will be holding a ‘Ukrainian Get Together’ on Sunday, December 3.
Meet other Ukrainian people and hosts, find out more about the local area and ask questions, find out about the many local clubs and groups that you may enjoy, meet the Cornwall Council Homes for Ukraine Team and find out about plans to twin with Kopychyntsi.
There will be tea, coffee and cake.
A spokesperson from the town council said: “Feel free to bring some Ukrainian to share.”
The event will be held in Liskeard Public Hall from 10am to 12.30pm.