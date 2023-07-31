A COUNCIL has given its formal support to a bid for cash for a town centre scheme.
The Traders Town Projects (TTP) company was set up by the Traders Association and Chamber of Commerce in order to obtain funding for improvements to Liskeard’s shopping areas.
It’s now hoped that the backing of Liskeard Town Council will lead to success for a TTP grant application, after it was rejected by Cornwall Council the first time round.
The Traders Town Projects vision is to install a covered walkway in part of Fore Street, decorated wrought iron arches at the entrances to shopping streets, and a small bandstand for community performances and events. The creation of green living walls to attract pollinators will make bare buildings more attractive and build upon the fantastic results already achieved by Liskeard in Bloom, says the TTP team.
As a first step to get the project off the ground, the bid to Cornwall’s Good Growth Shared Prosperity Fund is for £39,000 toward a £60k feasibility study. The Chamber of Commerce has made its own separate bid for £20,000 and will put in £1,000 of its own.
Town Council members agreed to support the bid and any further applications for match funding following a presentation by Lin Moore and Tracey Adams of the Traders Association.
“I’m delighted to have the council’s backing after so much hard work and support for the project from all quarters,” said Lin.
“There’s so may reasons we need to get this through. It’s not just our town that’s facing these sorts of issues. Now Cornwall Council, the Town Council, Traders Association and Chamber of Commerce are coming together for the benefit of all.”
A visually attractive town centre is key to getting the word of mouth support that will bring more people in to spend time and spend money in Liskeard, Lin says.
“It’s good to see these separate entities coming together. It’s all about helping shopkeepers to survive, and Liskeard to come alive, and creating jobs.”
Longer-term the Traders Town Projects company would be exploring further ideas to give young people new things to do and feel pride in the town, said Lin.
Chair of the Chamber of Commerce and town councillor Julian Smith said that the updated application would be submitted to Cornwall Council this week.
“We’re very pleased that the Town Council is supporting both the Town Projects application and the Chamber of Commerce application,” he said.
“We’ll wait to hear, and hopefully we can then carry out our feasibility study, we have got a programme ready starting in October.”