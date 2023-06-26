On Friday, June 23 a ceremony was held in Liskeard Public Hall to mark the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant by Liskeard Town Council.
At the event, serving members of the Armed Forces, representatives of the Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association, veterans and cadet forces and Liskeard’s mace bearers were in attendance in addition to Liskeard’s Town Mayor, Cllr Simon Cassidy, who led the ceremony.
The Armed Forces Covenant is an enduring covenant between the people of the United Kingdom, his majesty government and all those who serve or have served in the armed forces. It shows recognition for the valued members of the Armed Forces and their families.
Before the signing, Cllr Cassidy pledged the commitment Liskeard Town Council would make, stating: “We commit to uphold the Armed Forces Covenant and support the Armed Forces community. We recognise the contribution the Service personnel, both regular and reservist, veterans and military families make to our organisation, our community and to the country.”
The covenant was then signed by Cllr Cassidy and Stephen Vincent, Town Clerk and countersigned by Major Tom Roden (Officer Commanding D Company 6 Rifles), Chrissie Haynes (Chair of Liskeard Royal British Legion) and Sgt Missy Kerr (Detachment Commander of the Liskeard Army Cadets).
A drumhead services was later led by Trevor Newbury, President of the Liskeard Royal British Legion which was shortly followed by a rendition of the Last Post by Liskeard Silver Band member, Danny Slater, on her bugle.