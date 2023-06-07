A spokesperson for the town council said: "Attention residents of Liskeard! We would like to remind you of the upcoming herbicide spraying by the council to clear the weeds on our streets. However, we urge you to take action and clear any weeds on your street beforehand to minimise the use of harmful chemicals as areas free of weeds do not need to be sprayed.We understand the importance of weed control, but we must also prioritise the safety of our environment and community. Let's work together to keep Liskeard beautiful and healthy!