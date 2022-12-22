South Western Railway has announced that rail services on Christmas Eve will run no later than 15.00pm due to workers strikes.
South Western Railway (SWR) has reminded its customers to only travel if absolutely necessary on Christmas Eve, as strike action and industrial action will mean a severly reduced service that ends by 15.00pm.
Following the reduced service and early shut down on Christmas Eve, there will then be no service across the SWR network on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. On Tuesday, December 27 SWR will run a severely reduced service, with large parts of the network closed.
One line which will be affected by these disruptions is the line running between Liskeard and Looe, with services on Christmas Eve concluding at 14.50pm and no further services until Tuesday, December 27 where services return to their normal routine.
Despite this, SWR urge people to plan journeys well ahead of time to ensure that minimal disruption be met.