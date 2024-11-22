INDEPENDENT housebuilders, Wain Homes, are set to provide a £900,000 boost to the Liskeard community after they purchased land to build 200 new homes on the outskirts of the town.
The 10.98 hectacre development at Tencreek Farm will feature a range of one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes with properties available both through the open market and a provision of ‘affordable’ homes.
Back in May, Liskeard Town Council gave its support to the development on Plymouth Road, which will see the creation of 202 energy-efficient homes on the site, which will be known as Lark View.
The site will benefit from good public transport links, reducing car dependency and providing access to local amenities, retail spaces and workplaces.
It is one of two significant developments announced by Wain Homes, who are also set to build 274 homes at Dudman Farm in Truro.
The acquisition of Tencreek Farm comes soon after Wain Homes successfully completed sales at its Charter Walk development to the north-east of Liskeard.
As part of the legally-binding Section 106 agreement, Wain Homes has already provided £844,000 to the Liskeard community through education, infrastructure and sports facilities contributions through the Charter Walk development agreement – and this will be boosted by a further £900,000 through the Tencreek Farm development, which is hopefully set to start work before the end of the year.
Mark Harding MRICS, land and planning director at Wain Homes South West, said: “Tencreek Farm forms part of the urban extension to Liskeard and our scheme has been designed to provide continuity and allow connectivity to the adjoining potential development areas which form the wider Tencreek Farm masterplan, aimed at creating a sustainable and healthy neighbourhood to the south-east of Liskeard.
“The development site is well connected, with public transport links to surrounding amenities, workplaces and facilities, creating choice and reducing car dependency. Retail, employment and other homes are also located close by, making it an ideal location for a new community to flourish.”
