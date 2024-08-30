A YOUNG man who lost his life earlier this year after entering freezing cold water will be “loved and missed every single day”.
Jaeden Penney, 18, died at hospital a short time after being pulled out from the water at Sutton Harbour in Plymouth on February 18.
An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned to be continued at a later date. Coroner Alison Longhorn said that on current evidence, the medical cause of Jaeden’s death was immersion in cold water.
Jaeden, known as Jay, lived in Liskeard and had attended Liskeard School and Community College and Duchy College. Although he’d studied construction, Jay loved animals and had also gained a Level 3 in Equine Care.
“Jay was an animal person and a family person,” said his mother Laura. “He had a close bond with his late grandmother Jackie, and grandfather Anthony. He grew up very close to his older sister Maela, and to me, as I raised him with the help of my mother and father.”
After younger siblings Isla and Jack were born, Jay became a role model for his little brother, who looked up to him - they had a great relationship.
Encouraged by his older sister, Jay had recently decided to pursue a career in the Royal Navy. He’d been keen to take up the opportunity to experience the world and its different cultures and places.
“Jay was a happy, lively person and could always make us laugh. He was the comedian and could lift your spirits,” said Laura.
“He was good at fixing problems and would be very hands-on, he was also a kind and caring young man, always the first to help others in a time of need or illness.
“I cannot explain the void Jay’s death has left upon myself and family members. I keep his memory alive through collection for the South West ambulance charity and by also supporting the Cornwall Air Ambulance, a charity that he and his late grandmother both liked.”
Tributes to the teenager have been written by family and friends on a special memorial page online.
One reads: “Jay was such a sweet and lovely lad, always there for me whenever I needed him. I’ll never forget the times he made me laugh and smile even when I didn’t want to. I always use to call him my James Arthur look alike, because I swore he looked a lot like him. Jay was such a little sweetheart, I hope he rests easy.”
Another message says: “If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”
And a tribute from family reads: “Love and miss you each day...how can we ever forget you mate ...impossible...love you forever.”