AFTER more than three decades inspiring students at Liskeard School and Community College, Roger Quaintance has chosen a unique way to celebrate his retirement: cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
Joined by his close friend Andy Guest, Roger will take on the epic journey of nearly 1,000 miles, averaging 60 miles a day along scenic Sustrans Trails.
He says the adventure isn’t just about marking the end of a 37-year teaching career, it’s also about giving back.
Roger and Andy are raising funds for three causes close to their hearts – the Dementia Society, Macmillan Cancer Support, and the Himalayan Trust.
With a target of £10,000 set on their GoFundMe page, Roger hopes the challenge will not only test their endurance but also inspire others to support these life-changing charities.
