New analysis from the Local Government Association (LGA) reveals the ongoing crisis of ‘dental deserts’.
Using data published by NHS England, the LGA found that an uneven distribution of NHS dental practices in England is leaving many communities struggling to access treatment, particularly rural and deprived areas.
No local authority area in the country has more than one dentist providing NHS treatment per 1,000 people, with rural areas more likely to have fewer NHS practices.
People living in areas with the poorest health outcomes in England are less likely to find an NHS dentist in their area than those living in areas with the best health outcomes.
Analysis also found that despite an obvious need, areas with higher rates of child dental decay don’t have more NHS dentists than areas with lower rates.
The LGA warns that a persistence of unequal access to NHS dental care is deepening health inequalities and is urging the Government to introduce targeted policy responses to improve provision in the most underserved areas.
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, chair of the LGA Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: “This new report highlights that there is still a shortage of affordable dental treatment in all communities across the country, particularly rural and more deprived areas.
“We know that poor dental health can significantly impact overall health outcomes, including increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Equal access to NHS dental services is vital for every community to ensure all residents have the same opportunities to look after their health.
“It is encouraging that the government is taking steps to improve dental access, such as expanding provision and investing in community dental services, but it is also vital that the current dental contract is reviewed to make NHS dentistry more viable. There is still more to do to ensure equitable care for all communities.”
