AN exciting healthcare network has launched at Truro Health Park.
Tea HP is a voluntary initiative to meet new people from different teams and NHS services across Truro Health Park.
The network sees collaboration between primary care providers and NHS trusts.
Tea HP is developed by child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) team manager, Henry Lewis. Henry was inspired by a monthly networking meet at his wife’s workplace.
NHS staff based at the health park are encouraged to sign up. Their names are entered into a random draw each month. Staff are then paired up with another random individual from the list.
Staff then arrange a time and place to meet up for a tea or coffee, or cake and a chat. There is no expectation to talk about work and is designed to be an informal way to foster new connections and create networking opportunities.
The goal is to strengthen professional relationships in healthcare and unlock shared learning.
“Connection and integrated working are an enormously efficient way to improve outcomes for those who use our services,” explains Henry.
“A joined-up health and care system creates a more seamless experience for people who need support in Cornwall. It takes a bit of bravery to meet someone new, but we cannot ignore the benefits of creating new connections and relationships. Teams are supported by senior managers to take part, so it really is just waiting on those who are willing to give it a go!”
Tea HP is a good example of the NHS People Promise in action. That includes some of the People Promise core pledges, such as we are a team, we are compassionate and inclusive, and we are always learning.
Milena Fajer, a CAMHS mental health support worker who has signed up to Tea HP, said: “Henry is our team manager. He explained his idea of Tea HP, what it would involve and what its purpose was, and wanted to know whether the team would be interested in doing it.
“I thought that it sounded amazing. I loved the idea of meeting with other professionals and getting to know new people. It is an exciting initiative.”
So far, the Tea HP project has received great feedback. Participants have stated that it has increased awareness of services, some of which they did not know even existed.
Others have said that the monthly Tea HP meet ups have built up confidence in approaching other teams about referrals, advice, guidance and to share insights.
Derek Thomas, place director for mid-Cornwall, said: "Henry has been so positive and committed to our work in developing our integrated neighbourhood team for Truro. This is just one example of how he is encouraging others to build relationships, work together and build a one team ethic. I hope we get more people to sign up, to get to know one another and to share their diverse experience and knowledge across Truro health Park."
Henry adds: “Effective integrated care starts with strong relationships and collaboration. This initiative is a small but meaningful step in that direction.”
