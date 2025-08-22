The 2.2m male common dolphin was discovered on Tuesday (August 19), trapped in thick mud at Penpoll, near the River Fowey, 3.7 miles from the sea.
A second dolphin was also reported, but had already died by the time British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) teams arrived.
Medics, including a veterinarian, found the surviving dolphin “largely motionless”, sparking fears it had been stuck for hours as the tide shifted.
Dan Jarvis, Director of Welfare and Conservation for the BDMLR in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, explained: “Once enough medics had arrived – and with the kind support of residents – a plan was made to attempt to reach the live animal for a full health assessment.
“The team guided the animal into a tarpaulin to bring across to the riverbank. From here it was lifted onto the embankment while a veterinary assessment was undertaken and first aid implemented.
“A decision was made to attempt a refloat and a satellite tag was attached to the dolphin’s dorsal fin to aid welfare monitoring post-release. The dolphin was carefully loaded on to a boat, supported on a paddleboard and airbed for stability and comfort, and was transported downstream past Fowey, whose annual regatta provided an unusual backdrop for the strange procession heading downstream.
“In calm waters offshore, the dolphin was then released and swam away immediately.”
The deceased animal was recovered with help from Cornwall Wildlife Trust Marine Strandings Network for post-mortem by the Cornwall Marine Pathology Team.
BDMLR thanked its volunteer medics and local residents Robin, Debbie, Claire and Julie for their vital support.
