A swimming teacher from Liskeard has been thanked by local people for her hard work over the last 50 years.
Mary Snell has been teaching swimming at Lux Park Leisure centre in Liskeard for 50 years. For many of those years Mary worked as a volunteer coach teaching hundreds of children how to swim.
Emily Goodey, headteacher of Upton Cross ACE Academy, said: “On behalf of many local schools, children and staff, we’d like to say a big thank you to Mary Snell who has been teaching swimming for 50 years at Lux Park Leisure Centre.
“Upton Cross ACE Academy were pleased to celebrate the anniversary of this day with Mary. We look forward to many more swimming sessions in the future."