LISKEARD Police have issued an urgent warning to residents about the presence of rogue traders targeting the local community.
Reports have surfaced of individuals offering substandard or unnecessary services, using high-pressure tactics to exploit vulnerable residents.
In a statement, Liskeard Police wrote: “We have been informed of a scam in the local area, where a drainage company without request, put pipes down a person’s drain, then knocked on the door advising that they have blocked drains.
“They then convince the householder to sign a contract, but the price of them clearing the drains was extortionate and not proportionate for the work.
“If you have any concerns about such people offering work without invitation, then refuse to sign any documents, certainly do not give any payments and refer the matter to Trading Standards via email at [email protected] or call 0300 1234 191.”
Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant, verify the credentials of any traders, and report any suspicious activity.