Residents in Liskeard have had their say on proposed increases in parking charges in the town’s car parks.
The announcement from Cornwall Council comes amid plans to put all 135 car parks into three zones based on their popularity as part of reforms to overhaul 120 different tariffs currently in parking areas owned by the local authority.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that under the proposals outlined by Cornwall Council, all Council owned car parks will be split into three charging zones – A, B and C. These will classify car parks depending on the areas they are located and what they are used for. This would mean that car parks in tourist hotspots would have higher charges whereas those primarily used by local residents would have lower rates.
Under these changes, the Council is seeking to increase one-hour parking to £2.20 in a Zone A car park, in addition to the abolition of free evening parking with a flat rate of £2.50 between 6 pm and midnight introduced. Some of these car parks would have higher charges in the summer and revert to Zone B for the winter.
Areas that will have Zone A car parks include Bude, Fowey, Hayle, Polzeath, Widemouth Bay, Marazion, Looe, Padstow, Perranporth, Polzeath, Port Isaac, Porthtowan, and Seaton. Areas in Zone B include Carbis Bay, Falmouth, Newquay, Penzance, and St Ives; whilst Zone C, the lowest zone, includes car parks in Launceston, Liskeard, Par, St Agnes, and Tintagel.
Nick Craker, the Conservative Councillor for Liskeard said that one car park in the town which currently charges £1.70 for a full day would see an increase to £5.50. In addition, Cllr Craker expressed fears that the car park, used regularly by people using the train from Liskeard, may end up discouraging them from using public transport in direct contradiction to the authority’s aim to promote public transport.
The reaction from residents to this news has been overwhelmingly negative.
James Kingdom said it could be a final nail in the coffin for the high street, saying: “Could be the final nail in the coffin for the high street then. Well done Cornwall Council, another naff idea that the public is expected to fund at a time everyone has very little money.”
Leanne Lyon said it would affect her, writing: “We don't have a road leading to our cottage so no parking, like lots of other houses in the same boat. We pay for a season ticket to park at Rapsons. (Cornwall Council car park). People will just be finding any road close by and parking their cars outside other people's houses, blocking the roads and causing congestion!”
Karen Price was afraid for the impact on businesses, saying: “This will ruin local businesses! Already so many people choose to shop out of town where parking is free. Look at Costa - always packed out (and I’m one of the regulars). Not the same for local cafes. The council seems to be trying to turn Liskeard into a ghost town!”
Linda Hosken described it as a ‘final nail for a dying town’, writing: “One more nail in the coffin of a dying town. M&C is on the way out, fore street looks like a ghost town, so many empty shops, banks closing, Looe has 6 shops + for fashion and loads of individual shops. OK, they get the tourists in the summer, but they still manage to get through the long winters.”
Jean Roger Hancock asked what the money was going on, saying: “Can anyone tell me what Cornwall Council is doing with all the additional money they are collecting from the thousands of new homes built in Cornwall? The average Council Tax for these properties will be £2000 annually. There have been hundreds built in Newquay alone. Don’t forget 5% rise in the pipeline”
Susan Dyer said: “The shops are struggling to survive. This will only make the situation worse.”
Yvonne Dodge wrote: “Nothing in Liskeard to go to these days so sad when you think of what used to there and waste time build so called business building in market carpark that probably end up empty”
Christine Zammit simply wrote: “Disgusting.”
Susannah Levers said: “Another reason not to come to Liskeard.”
Terence Bunce speculated whether the news will lead to the band formerly led by the late Terry Hall coming to Liskeard, saying: “The Specials are coming to Liskeard singing Ghost Town”.