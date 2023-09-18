Residents in Liskeard are currently experiencing a loss of water following a burst main.
South West Water has announced that due to a burst water main on their network, some customers in the Liskeard area may experience lower water pressure than is usual or a complete loss of supply.
Due to the incident some residents have been left without water while others are reporting a lower pressure with water running brown.
A spokesperson for the supplier said: “Our team are on route to investigate and then repair the burst and we will provide an update as soon as we can.”